Police investigating after person’s body found on Puyallup River bank

Puyallup police are conducting a death investigation after a person’s body was found Friday on the banks of the Puyallup River just outside the city limits.

The body has not yet been identified, Puyallup Police Department spokesperson Capt. Ryan Portmann said. Police are awaiting completion of an autopsy by the Pierce County medical examiner to determine the identity and cause of death.

Portmann said the body was found about 500 yards downriver from where East Main Avenue crosses the Puyallup River. Two people walking their dogs in that area at about 5:25 p.m. happened to look over a steep embankment and spotted it. They alerted police about what they saw.

With the assistance of Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s Swift Water Rescue team, the body was recovered.

Portmann said the body had been in the water too long to report any obvious injuries.