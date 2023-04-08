Police investigating after person hit by car in Auburn

Police responded to Southbridge Street Friday night after a person was reportedly struck by a car.

The road near the Elk Lodge was closed while investigators worked, according to Auburn Police.

Route 12 was reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Rt 12 is back open. Drive safe. — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) April 8, 2023

Boston 25 News has reached out to Auburn police regarding the injuries of the victim.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW