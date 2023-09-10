Police investigating after person jumps from Covington parking garage

A death investigation is ongoing after a person reportedly jumped from a parking garage in Covington.

Covington Police responded to the parking garage at 230 Madison Ave. after receiving a call around 10 a.m. that a person had jumped from the Scott Street side of the structure.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, according a release from police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Covington Police Department detectives at 859-292-2234 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

