Police investigating after person reports finding body in Xenia

Jan. 11—Police are investigating after a person reported finding a deceased person in Xenia Tuesday morning.

The person contact police regarding the body at 7:35 a.m., according to Xenia police dispatchers. The deceased person was reportedly discovered in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and North Detroit Street.

Police were investigating near a walking path by a CenterPoint Energy natural gas facility.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.