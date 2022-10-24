Police investigating after person shot in Dorchester

SNY

In this Jets post game news conference, head coach Robert Saleh was proud of the way his team "gutted one out", in their 16-9 win over Denver. The Jets paid a heavy price, losing several key players to injuries, including star rookie running back Breece Hall, who Saleh fears may have a season-ending knee injury. The team also lost offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and receiver Corey Davis. Saleh is happy to be sitting at 5-2 but knows the road only gets tougher, with divisional opponents New England and Buffalo on the horizon.