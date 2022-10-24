Police investigating after person shot in Dorchester
Boston Police swarmed Dorchester’s Geneva Avenue Sunday night after a person was shot, according a BPD spokesperson.
Boston 25 cameras caught the first responders setting up crime tape.
It’s the second shooting on the street in as many weeks. Last week, a 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that occurred last Sunday.
