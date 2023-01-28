Police investigating after person shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a person was shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes neighborhood overnight.
According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of St. Paul Street at around 1:06 a.m. for a one-round ShotSpotter alert.
Police found a scene with shell casings nearby. A firearm was also found in the area of Shamokin Street.
According to police, a male with a gunshot wound took himself to a local hospital. He’s listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
