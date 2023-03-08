Police investigating after person shot in Roxbury
Police are investigating after a person was shot in Roxbury Wednesday morning.
Police arrived at a home on Thetford Avenue at approximately 10:38 a.m., a Boston Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.
Responding officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
