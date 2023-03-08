Police investigating after person shot in Roxbury

NextShark

Two people have been arrested in connection with a suspected anti-Asian attack in Queens, New York. The two alleged suspects, Natalie Plaza, 18, and Elijah Fernandez, 21, were arrested on hate crime and assault charges on Monday night, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). On Thursday, Plaza, Fernandez and another male suspect, who is still at large, allegedly yelled anti-Asian slurs at Cecille Lai, a 44-year-old Filipino woman, and Kyle, her 23-year-old son, from a white Acura SUV just after 2:30 p.m. near Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.