Police investigating after person stabbed in armed robbery near hiking area in Weston

Weston Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery near a hiking area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call around 12:30 p.m. from a man in his 30s who told officers he was walking along the Mass Central Rail Trail near Biogen in the area of Boston Post Road when he was robbed of his personal belongings and stabbed with a knife.

The victim was transported to a Boston hospital.

Police say the injury was minor and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Neighbors say they’re shocked by the violence in their quiet community.

“I find it incredible,” said Rutger Wiese who lives in Weston and uses the trail all the time. The trail is commonly used as a walking path.

“Very, very surprising yeah,” said Matt Geyer who rides and walks this trail regularly.

Geyer says it’s normally a busy and safe place.

“Very safe. There’s usually a lot of people out riding or walking and I’ve never seen anybody who looks particularly shady or anything,” said Geyer.

But that sense of tranquility was shattered.

There is no word on any suspects at this time as police say it’s very early in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW