Police investigating after person stabbed, hospitalized in Jamaica Plain

Boston Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Jamaica Plain Saturday night.

Police say officers rushed to the area of 270 Centre Street at approximately 7:28 p.m. for a person stabbed.

The individual’s injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening. They were transported to a local hospital.

Authorities have not announced any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

