Police investigating after person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester stabbing
An investigation is underway after one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Dorchester on Monday.
Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 6 Hartford Street found a victim who was in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.
Boston police confirmed that homicide detectives were called to the scene.
There were no additional details available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
