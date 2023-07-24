Police investigating after person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester stabbing

An investigation is underway after one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Dorchester on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 6 Hartford Street found a victim who was in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

Boston police confirmed that homicide detectives were called to the scene.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW