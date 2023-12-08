Police investigating after person tries to vandalize Martin Luther King Jr.’s home near King Center

Atlanta police are investigating an attempted vandalism at Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating an attempted vandalism at King’s birth home on Auburn Ave. near the King Center.

Police said they have one suspect detained.

Police are still investigating.

