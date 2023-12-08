Police investigating after person tries to vandalize Martin Luther King Jr.’s home near King Center

WSBTV.com News Staff

Atlanta police are investigating an attempted vandalism at Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating an attempted vandalism at King’s birth home on Auburn Ave. near the King Center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they have one suspect detained.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are still investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories