Police investigating after person tries to vandalize Martin Luther King Jr.’s home near King Center
Atlanta police are investigating an attempted vandalism at Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating an attempted vandalism at King’s birth home on Auburn Ave. near the King Center.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said they have one suspect detained.
TRENDING STORIES:
Sulfuric acid spill shuts down all lanes of I-285 in Atlanta, sends 2 to hospital
Georgia has the unhappiest employees in the nation, according to new survey
Missing SC mother called 911, screamed, then vanished, deputies say
Police are still investigating.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: