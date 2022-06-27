Police investigating after person walks into Grandview Medical with gunshot wound

Police are investigating the possible scene of a shooting in Dayton after one person walks into the hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

Crews received a report that a person, who was shot, arrived at Kettering Health Dayton, formally Grandview Medical Center, around 12:16 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>>DAY PRIOR: Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating

Police are investigating the 1600 block of Bancroft Street, where they believe the shooting may have occurred.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

>>Dayton police investigating shooting after 2 victims show up to hospital

We will update this story once we learn more.