Police investigating Pocono Township comic book store burglary

Police are looking for suspect caught on camera breaking into the White Dragon Comics store in Peddler's Village in Tannersville, Pennsylvania.

On April 20, the Pocono Township Police Department responded to the White Dragon Comics store for a reported break-in and burglary.

The White Dragon Comics store is located in Peddler’s Village off of Stadden Road in Tannersville.

Upon arrival at the store, police officers discovered forced entry through the front door of the business. Multiple vintage comic books were reported stolen from inside the store.

The preliminary investigation claims the burglary occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on April 19 and 10 a.m. on April 20, 2023.

Store owner Peter Thompson shared pictures of the suspect from video cameras at the store. He says it happened on April 19 at 8:50 p.m. and to his knowledge thus far, no other business in the plaza was broken into. He was alerted by a call from another business in the area that saw the storefront's broken glass.

“They stole some high-end comic books that we have displayed on the wall, over $3,000 worth,” said Thompson. “It looked like they tried to steal some of our more expensive (Magic the Gathering) cards as well, but fortunately the shelf that they were reaching into tipped and the cards all fell. It looks like they gave up on that and tried to get into the register, but didn’t succeed in that either.”

According to Thompson, it appears the 20 high-end comic books that were stolen were the main target. He said he has suspicions of a couple that came into the store the prior day and reported them to the police.

Thompson bought the store almost two years ago and said it has been a thriving business.

"It’s been growing fantastically. We sell comic books, video games, tabletop gaming stuff, and really just a little bit of everything," he said. "Despite a few shoplifting incidents by some kids, there hasn’t been anything like this break-in."

The Pocono Township Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information which may lead to the identification and/or apprehension of all suspects involved. Tips can be sent to Corporal Austin Anglemyer through email at aranglemyer@poconopd.org or phone at 570-629-7200 Ext. 238.

