Police investigating possible attempted child abduction in Kettering

Kettering police say they’re looking for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a child.

The incident happened Thursday around 5:10 p.m. in the area of Bigger Road and E. David Road.

Police shared two photos of the suspect on social media. In the photo, he’s wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information or cameras that may have caught the incident or the suspect to contact Kettering Police at (937)-296-2598.