Police investigating possible break-in in north Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a possible break-in in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a tobacco and vape shop on David Cox Road.

Channel 9 crews observed several police vehicles at the scene.

The front door of the business appeared to be lying on the sidewalk after being yanked off.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more details regarding this incident. We will update this story as more information is released.

