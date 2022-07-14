Police investigating possible child abuse case at another metro Atlanta day care

Clarkston police are investigating a possible child abuse case that happened at a church day care.

Police say they responded to Clarkston First Baptist Daycare off Church Street around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is digging into the allegations against the daycare. Channel 2 Action News will update this developing story throughout the day.

Police have not released exactly what kind of abuse happened at the daycare because it is an active investigation. However, a mother reached out to Channel 2, claiming her son was punched and dragged by one of the workers at the location on Wednesday.

Channel 2 reached out to police to confirm if it was her son’s case they are investigating. Police say they could only confirm that one report has been filed against Clarkston First Baptist Church day care.

This is the second daycare under investigation in the county within the past two days. The two day care locations are only a mile apart.

DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected child abuse case at the Appletree Learning Center & Academy at 4700 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Stone Mountain.

No other details have been released in that case.

