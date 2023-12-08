Police investigating possible drowning of 31-year-old visitor in Kona

Dec. 8—Hawaii Island police are investigating a drowning of a 31-year-old male visitor off the shore of Laaloa Beach Park in Kailua-Kona Thursday morning.

The Hawaii Police Department reported that Kona patrol officers responded to a call for a welfare check on the man at 7:50 a.m. this morning. The man's father called police "regarding his concern for the safety and whereabouts of his son," according to HPD's report.

Officers conducted checks in the Laaloa Beach Park area and located a man matching the description given to HPD by his father near the south bay shoreline area. When officers contacted the man and attempted to identify him, the man jumped into the ocean and swam away from shore.

The Hawaii Island fire department was then contacted for rescue and medical assistance. While Hawaii Fire Department personnel were on their way with their rescue boat, the man continued swimming away from shore. He was observed to go underwater and did not resurface.

HFD and Ocean Safety lifeguards conducted a search for the man, who was later found "unresponsive and lifeless," according to the report. The identity of the man is being withheld until it receives positive identification from a family member.

The investigation is ongoing by the Area II Criminal Investigations Section. HPD is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Detective Cacique Melendez, either at 808-326-4646 or via email at cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov.