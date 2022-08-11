Police investigating possible drowning after 51-year-old woman dies at Shawnee pool

A woman died Wednesday night after she was found unresponsive in a Shawnee pool, according to police.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to a residence in the 6400 block of Mullen Road where the 51-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a pool, Maj. Jim Baker, a spokesman for the Shawnee Police Department, said in a news release.

Shawnee police and fire officials and Johnson County emergency medical responders performed life-saving measures, but the woman died, Baker said.

Witnesses told police they were swimming in the pool and noticed the woman, who was a visitor at the residence, had gone under water, Baker said.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible drowning.