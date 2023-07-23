Police investigating possible road rage shooting incident on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

A driver from Detroit said their vehicle was shot at Saturday afternoon in a road rage incident, according to the Michigan State Police, who are investigating the situation.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. on northbound M-10 near Livernois. The 32-year-old driver contacted the Detroit Police Department to file a report.

The driver said the passenger inside of a dark vehicle shot at their vehicle but was unsure whether their car was struck. Michigan State Police said the victim's vehicle didn't have any bullet holes in it, and none of the passengers were struck.

Detroit police officers located the victim and the vehicle until state troopers could arrive.

Following the incident, the Lodge Freeway closed at Linwood for a search. Two shell casings and a bullet fragment were found.

Michigan State Police are asking anyone who witnessed or knows anything about the incident to contact 855-MICH-TIP (642-4847) or 800-SPEAK-UP (773-2587).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Police investigating road rage shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit