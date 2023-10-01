Police investigating possible shooting in downtown Frederick

Oct. 1—The Frederick Police Department is investigating a report of a gunshot downtown on Saturday morning, but investigators haven't confirmed a shooting took place.

A man, who was not identified, sustained a minor injury to his hand, city police spokeswoman Samantha Long wrote in a text message Sunday afternoon. The injury was not caused by a gunshot, she said.

No one else was injured, according to a news release from the police department.

As of Sunday afternoon, police were not able to confirm if the incident was a shooting.

At around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a shooting at the 400 block of East Patrick St, the release said.

At the scene, a man told police that he was boarding up a vacant building from the outside when he heard what he thought was a gunshot and injured his hand.

He declined medical service, the release said.

Officers secured the perimeter and issued verbal commands for anyone who could have been in the building.

When no one responded, the police department's Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team acted.

Police executed "barricade resolution tactics" and searched the inside of the vacant building. They did not find anyone, the release said.

There is no known public safety threat, the release said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel