Police investigating 'potential threat' against ConVal High School

Jun. 1—PETERBOROUGH — Police are working with the ConVal School District to investigate a potential threat made on social media against the regional high school, Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said Wednesday. Neither the district nor police have received any indication that it's credible, she said in a news release.

Sometime after midnight, an Instagram account with the username Poler_Rangs posted the threatening statement in its account description, Saunders said in a phone interview.

The statement spelled the name of the high school "CoVal," rather than ConVal, according to Saunders. Noting the discrepancy in the spelling, she described the statement as a "potential threat."

The account description also included a geographic pin for Rocheport, Mo., and Peterborough police are collaborating with police there, she said.

The department is also working with the FBI, according to Police Chief Scott Guinard.

"We're doing everything we can to identify the individual or individuals responsible for posting this," he said.

After students, parents and staff notified officials at the district of the threatening post on Wednesday morning, the district immediately contacted police, according to Saunders.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the account appeared to have been removed.

"Whether they ultimately prove credible or not, we take any threat against the safety of our schools with the utmost seriousness," Saunders said in the release. "I want to thank all of the members of the ConVal community who came forward with this information so it can be addressed immediately."

Out of an abundance of caution, police increased their presence at all schools in the district on Wednesday, the release states.

ConVal Regional High School serves Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple.

