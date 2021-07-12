Police investigating racist messages targeting English soccer players after Euro 2020 final

Marcus Rashford. Frank Augstein-Pool/Getty Images

The English Football Association said it is "appalled" by the racist abuse being directed online toward three Black players on the English squad who missed their penalty kicks during Sunday's 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final against Italy.

In a statement, the association said that it "strongly condemns all forms of discrimination" and "could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behavior is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible." London's Metropolitan Police said the agency is now investigating the "offensive and racist" messages being posted on social media.

One of the players who missed his penalty kick, Marcus Rashford, plays for Manchester United, and said in May he received racist messages after the team lost the Europa League final, The Associated Press reports. The English Football Association said it will "continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of this game," but it has become so severe that the government must "act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences."

