Police investigating rash of armed robberies at Tacoma ATMs

Tacoma police detectives are investigating a rash of recent robberies at ATMs.

The victims are being robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money.

The police department has released few details but asked the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Recently TPD has responded to a rash of victims being robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money at ATMS. Please be vigilant & aware of your surroundings while accessing ATMs. Detectives are investigating these cases. Anyone w/ info regarding these crimes, call Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/IVNC2RC75p — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) January 2, 2023

Since Tacoma police tweeted that warning, people have been commenting on the post, asking which ATMs to avoid.

While authorities did not respond to the questions, several people said to avoid the ATM in the area of Pacific and 72nd and recommended going inside the Fred Meyer store instead.

Commenters also said to avoid using the ATM off 56th Street that’s in the parking lot of the Grocery Outlet store.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).