Police investigating recent string of car break-ins at North Hills gyms

Local gyms in the North Hills have been targeted in a recent string of break-ins.

Management at the Pine Community Center in Pine Township said two cars were broken into outside the gym around 8 a.m. on May 2.

They said a group of people were caught on surveillance cameras, smashing car windows, stealing valuables and then taking off.

Some members were shocked.

“When I first heard it, I was totally surprised and saddened that cars are broken into,” said gym member Amy Slone.

“I don’t believe it,” said Sheila Murtagh. “This is the safest place in the world.”

Meanwhile, police said the Orangetheory in Wexford was also hit. Right now, Northern Regional Police are investigating.

“People are out living their lives and they shouldn’t worry about being the target of something like that,” said Murtagh.

Channel 11 told you last week that several cars were broken into in Cranberry Township at the St. Ferninand’s Church during Sunday mass on May 7 and Graham Park nearby and North Boundary Park.

“I just hope all the different police forces are sharing information and working together to try to solve this,” said Slone.

Cranberry Township police said they don’t think all these break-ins are connected but are still investigating.

Police said it’s possible thieves are targeting cars in places where people are known to leave their vehicles for a significant amount of time.

Northern Regional police are warning people to lock their doors and not to leave their valuables in their cars in plain sight.

