Police investigating report of gunfire at Durham’s Southpoint mall

Durham Police are investigating a report of gunfire at The Streets at Southpoint early Sunday afternoon, although officers say they haven’t been able to locate any suspects or victims.

Police responded to the parking lot of the shopping mall at 6910 Fayetteville Road in Durham at about 2:15 p.m. after a report of a suspicious person with a weapon, a statement from the Durham Police Department said. Officers received a report of shots being fired as they arrived, but no injuries were reported.

The incident, the statement said, “did not appear to be random.” The department has not provided any additional details, but says the incident remains an active investigation.

Officers were already at the mall providing increased security during the busy holiday shopping season.

The incident comes just weeks after a shooting at The Streets of Southpoint on Black Friday that left three people shot and and at least three more injured as panicked shoppers fled the scene.

The department says anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.