Police investigating reported assaults along popular trail in Waltham

Police have launched an investigation into a pair of reported assaults that recently occurred along a popular walking trail in Waltham.

The Waltham Police Department has added extra police patrols to the Riverwalk area of the Charles River Reservation in wake of the reported assaults, officials announced Wednesday.

Investigators haven’t released specific details on the incidents.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Waltham police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

