Police investigating reported carjacking in Brentwood area, suspect in custody

UPDATE: During a press briefing at JSO headquarters, a spokesperson said that at around 5 p.m. an adult man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute.

During the dispute, the suspect car jacked his mom’s vehicle. Upon fleeing the scene he crashed into a telephone pole. Shortly after the crash the suspect contacted another woman, stole her purse and carjacked her vehicle.

The suspect left the area with officers giving chase.

At around 5200 Norwood Ave. the suspect decided to give up to police.

The suspect was said to have minor injuries. There were no weapons found and the suspect was taken into custody.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported carjacking in the Brentwood area with the suspect currently in custody.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

