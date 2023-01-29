JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon.

According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.

After some investigation, JSO reported that a small child was found unresponsive inside the family’s pool.

The small child was transported to a nearby hospital, where lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Currently, JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are on the scene conducting our investigation. They will be coordinating their efforts with the Department of Children and Families.

At this time JSO reports there is nothing to suggest that the incident is not accidental.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

