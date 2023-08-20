Facebook Marketplace deal in Westside Jacksonville ends in one person shot

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person shot in Westside Jacksonville after an attempt to sell an iPad on Facebook Marketplace turned violent Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a distress call around 3:00 p.m. at 14000 Normandy Blvd. following reports of a shooting incident. Upon their arrival, officers discovered an adult male in his 30s who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to preliminary reports from JSO, the victim had allegedly arranged a meeting with an unfamiliar individual through Facebook Marketplace, intending to sell an iPad. The location was selected with safety in mind. However, during the course of the transaction, an unforeseen turn of events led to a violent altercation.

Details from JSO indicate that the suspect attempted to forcibly seize the iPad from the victim, sparking a struggle between the two parties.

This struggle escalated when the suspect fired shots at the victim, striking him in the arm.

The assailant is reportedly driving a black SUV and their location is unknown.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

As more information becomes available, updates will be provided.

