Police investigating reported rape at recovery house in Joplin

Dec. 8—Joplin police were called to Freeman Hospital West on Tuesday regarding the possible sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman.

The woman, who was being treated at the hospital, told police that she was raped by a man Saturday at a recovery house in Joplin.

Capt. William Davis said the woman provided the name of her attacker, but officers had not yet located him for questioning by Wednesday afternoon and the matter remained under investigation.