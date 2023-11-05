Police respond to fight near local Starbucks

Police responded to a fight near an Englewood business Sunday.

Englewood Police Dispatch said police responded to a reported robbery that occurred at the Starbucks on North Main Street.

A spokesperson for Englewood police later confirmed with News Center 7 that it was not a robbery and it was a fight between two people. It was unclear where exactly the fight happened.

Details on if anyone was taken into custody were not available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.