Police respond to fight near local Starbucks
Police responded to a fight near an Englewood business Sunday.
Englewood Police Dispatch said police responded to a reported robbery that occurred at the Starbucks on North Main Street.
A spokesperson for Englewood police later confirmed with News Center 7 that it was not a robbery and it was a fight between two people. It was unclear where exactly the fight happened.
Details on if anyone was taken into custody were not available.
