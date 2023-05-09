JSO: Robbery suspect caught after attacking victim with glass bottle in Springfield neigborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a suspect was apprehended after attacking a male victim with a glass bottle and stealing jewelry and personal items during a robbery on the 400 block of W 8th St earlier this evening.

According to JSO, at around 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at the 400 block of W 8th St.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim who reported being robbed by a known male. According to the victim’s account, during the course of the robbery, the suspect hit him in the head with a glass bottle causing it to break.

The suspect then snatched jewelry and personal items from the victim before fleeing the area on foot. However, responding officers were quick to apprehend the suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the victim’s name or age.

According to police reports, the glass bottle was the only weapon used during the robbery. The victim’s jewelry and other personal items were taken by the suspect.

Police are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Police did not release any further details on the suspect’s identity or motives for the robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arise.

