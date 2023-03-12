Police investigating reported robbery in St. Augustine home

A reported home invasion robbery is under investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Unit in a St. Augustine residence at 3850 North Cross Rd.

SJSO has stated that this appears to be an isolated incident with no outstanding suspects and no cause for community alarm.

Action News Jax is present at the scene and will provide further updates as information becomes available.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

