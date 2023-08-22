Person shot after roadway argument in Arlington area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) has launched an investigation after an argument led to a shooting that occurred in the Arlington area near 7200 Merrill Rd. on Monday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, the incident unfolded around 7:15 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the scene in response to reports of a person being shot. Upon their arrival, law enforcement discovered an adult man who had sustained a graze wound to the leg.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was in the process of walking across Merrill Rd. when a confrontation erupted between him and an individual inside an unidentified vehicle.

After a period of time, the suspect reportedly exited the vehicle a short distance away from the initial encounter, firing several shots at the victim.

Following the shooting, the suspect quickly fled the scene. There is currently no description of the suspect.

The injured victim received on-site medical attention for the gunshot graze wound to his leg and was subsequently released.

Law enforcement is actively seeking information from the public to aid in their investigation. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s office directly at 904-630-0500. Alternatively, individuals can provide tips and information online at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

As the investigation unfolds, residents are urged to remain vigilant and assist authorities in their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.