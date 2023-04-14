Police are investigating a reported shooting in Butler Twp.

Police are investigating a reported shooting in the 7000 block of Miller Lane in Butler Twp.

Police were dispatched to the area within the last 30 minutes.

We’re hearing that police have set up at least one scene in the area of O’Charley’s Restauarant and Bar, 7030 Miller Lane.

News Center 7 and whio.com are working to learn more. We will update this developing report as information becomes available.



