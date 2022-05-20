Police investigating reported shooting on Chelsea St.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 100 Chelsea Street.

JSO reports that a person walking on Chelsea Street was shot by an unknown man in their 20s who fired several times. The suspect then ran from the scene.

The victim was shot more than once and has been transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO states the shooting may have been targeted.





This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

