One dead from fatal shooting in Fairfax area, JSO reports

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one dead in a fatal shooting in the Fairfax area Saturday afternoon.

According to JSO, at around 2:00 p.m., Officers received a call about an adult male lying in the road near 4200 Melrose Ave.

When arriving at the scene, Officers determined that the man was shot, and was transported to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

At this time, JSO has not specified how many times the victim was shot, and where.

Action News Jax is working to learn the cause of the shooting, and the details leading up to the incident.

JSO is asking that anyone with information about either incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

