Police investigating reported shooting in Jacksonville Heights South area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Jacksonville Heights South area at 9500 103rd St.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information about this scene.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

