JSO: Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Lincoln Villas neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in a Lincoln Villas neighborhood at 600 John F. Kennedy Dr. North Wednesday night.

According to JSO, at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene regarding a 19-year-old shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by family and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on the scene investigating the possible cause of the shooting. JSO reported that possible improper handling of the firearm by the victim could be the origin of the shooting.

Multiple people were reportedly inside the home when the gun went off. The shooting at this time is ruled to be most likely accidental.

All people at the scene were detained for questioning, but no indication of criminal intent has yet to be identified.

