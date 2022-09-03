One dead in shooting near UF Health

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 West 13th Street near UF Health.

At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home.

The man died at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

Several witnesses who were inside the home are at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and are on the scene conducting the investigation.

Multiple 911 calls were reportedly made for this incident.

JSO asks for anyone with information related to the incident to please reach out to us by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This ongoing investigation will be updated when new information is available.

