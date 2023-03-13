JSO: Man in serious condition after being shot in torso near Old City Cemetary

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man is in serious condition after being shot near the Old City Cemetary on Jessie St. and North Washington St.

JSO reported that at around 3:45 p.m., Officers responded to 500 Phelps St. due to reported shots.

When arriving, a male in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to the nearest hospital suffering from serious conditions.

JSO stated that a reported argument led to the shooting. The relationship between the suspect and the individual is currently unknown.

The suspect is currently at large. No description was provided.

Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.