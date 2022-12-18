JSO: Man in 20s shot, killed outside Hyde Park apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man in his 20s killed in a shooting behind an apartment complex on 6500 San Juan Ave.

JSO reported at around 5:00 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to reported shots fired.

When arriving, a man in his 20s was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound behind a Hyde Park apartment complex.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later died due to his injuries.

JSO is currently checking the area for any damages related to gunshots.

Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when detail arrive.

