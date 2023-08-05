JSO: Man shot in face during dispute in Springfield area, suspect in custody

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Springfield area at 600 Phelps St. Saturday afternoon.

According to JSO, at around 3:08 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Phelps St. in reference to an adult male who was shot.

JSO reported that there was an altercation between an adult man and an adult woman, which led to the man being struck in the face by gunfire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person of interest has been detained and will be interviewed by Detectives.

Anyone with information about this case to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

