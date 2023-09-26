One man injured in West Jacksonville area shooting, victim and suspect knew each other police said

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the West Jacksonville area.

According to a police briefing, at around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 3000 4th St. Circle on reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital and has been listed with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO has said that an initial investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect know each other.

“Today, the suspect confronted the victim about their relationship while displaying a handgun,” JSO said in the briefing.” “During the confrontation, the suspect chose to shoot the victim without provocation.”

Violent crimes detectives have made an arrest and the investigation is said to be ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

