Police investigating reported shooting in West Jacksonville area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the West Jacksonville area at 1200 Melson Ave.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.