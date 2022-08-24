Police investigating reported shooting of woman at Georgetown home

Georgetown Police Department

Georgetown police said they are investigating the reported shooting of a woman in a home Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency Medical Service medics took the woman from the home in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, police said. Officers were speaking to a man who was in the house.

"The scene is secure and no additional risk to the community is present," police said in a statement.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Georgetown police investigate reported shooting of woman at home