JSO: Altercation leads to shooting in Woodland Acres neighborhood, suspect aprehended

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) reported an altercation in the Woodland Acres neighborhood on Saturday evening that resulted in a shooting and left one person injured.

Responding to the incident at around 6:00 p.m., JSO officers arrived at the intersection of Century and Galveston following a report of a person shot.

Upon reaching the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his hand. They immediately transported him to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals assessed his injuries as non-life-threatening.

JSO revealed that the shooting occurred as a result of a violent altercation between the victim and a suspect. Prior to the shooting, the two individuals had engaged in a previous verbal dispute. During the altercation, the victim was struck on the head by the suspect with a firearm before being shot in the hand.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene, prompting a search by JSO officers.

Fortunately, patrol officers already in the area for an unrelated matter located the suspect inside another residence on Free Ave. They successfully apprehended the suspect and took him into custody.

The current relationship between the victim and the suspect remains unknown, and it is reported that they did not know each other prior to this incident.

JSO is actively investigating the case, gathering further details, and seeking to establish the motive behind the violent altercation.

