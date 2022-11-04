Police investigating reported stabbing at Morrow High School
Channel 2 Action News has learned that someone was stabbed during an incident at Morrow High School on Friday.
The Morrow Police Department confirmed there was a 911 call to the high school around 1:40 p.m.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer at the high school working to learn more information about what happened, for LIVE updates NOW on Channel 2 Action News.
