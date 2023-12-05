Police report three people shot, one dead in triple shooting in Lake Forest area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a triple shooting in the Lake Forest area at 800 Edgewood Ave. W. and Bunker Hill Boulevard.

At a briefing held around 9:30 p.m., police said three people were shot in the parking lot near a BP gas station. One of the victims died at the scene and another was taken to UF Health by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. A third victim drove himself to Shands Hospital in critical condition.

Both victims at the hospital are undergoing surgery.

Police said that a white Dodge Charger with several people exited the car and started shooting.

A car not related to the crime crashed across the street from the gas station trying to escape the gunfire. The driver is believed to be okay and is being interviewed by police.

The three victims were known locally in the area.

JSO said that they don’t know if the victims and suspects knew each other. Police do believe this was a targeted shooting but they don’t know if the victims were the intended target although that’s speculation at this time.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500.





