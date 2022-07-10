Police investigating reports of indecent assault in South Boston

Police are investigating two reports of indecent assault in the same part of South Boston.

The assaults were reported in the area of East Broadway Street and Dorchester Street.

Detectives with the Boston Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Anonymous tips may be left at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW